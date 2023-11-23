ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 120,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,930 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $8,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KALU. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 2nd quarter worth $2,013,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 100.0% during the second quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth about $2,751,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 249,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,617,000 after buying an additional 34,256 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the first quarter worth approximately $537,000.

Kaiser Aluminum Stock Performance

NASDAQ KALU opened at $59.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $53.67 and a 1-year high of $94.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $956.28 million, a P/E ratio of 73.74 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.68.

Kaiser Aluminum Dividend Announcement

Kaiser Aluminum ( NASDAQ:KALU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 24th. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 380.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.75.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

