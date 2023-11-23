ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 1,212.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 422,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390,316 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $8,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CADE. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 4.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Cadence Bank by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 69,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 4,059 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $2,437,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 1,892.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 251,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,370,000 after purchasing an additional 239,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the first quarter worth about $2,458,000. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CADE. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stephens upped their price target on Cadence Bank from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cadence Bank from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Bank presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Cadence Bank Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CADE opened at $24.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.53. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.00. Cadence Bank has a fifty-two week low of $16.95 and a fifty-two week high of $29.17.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The company had revenue of $448.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.81 million. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 11.68%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Bank will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.53%.

About Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

