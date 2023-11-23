ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 21,938 Shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 230,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 21,938 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Griffon were worth $9,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GFF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Griffon by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,674,318 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $153,717,000 after buying an additional 181,416 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Griffon by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,819,695 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $171,798,000 after buying an additional 21,829 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC boosted its position in Griffon by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 3,233,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $103,516,000 after buying an additional 338,726 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Griffon by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,929,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,642,000 after buying an additional 90,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Griffon during the second quarter worth $38,441,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GFF opened at $46.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. Griffon Co. has a 12-month low of $25.97 and a 12-month high of $47.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.51.

Griffon ( NYSE:GFF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $641.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.83 million. Griffon had a return on equity of 60.20% and a net margin of 2.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Griffon Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

Griffon announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the conglomerate to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GFF. Raymond James upped their price target on Griffon from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Griffon in a research report on Friday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Griffon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools, as well as cleaning products for professional, home, and industrial use.

