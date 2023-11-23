ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 31,261 Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 204,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 31,261 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avista were worth $8,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Avista by 146.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Avista by 156.1% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new position in Avista during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Avista by 178.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avista by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVA. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. KeyCorp upgraded Avista from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Avista from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Avista from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Avista from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th.

Avista Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of AVA opened at $34.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.53. Avista Co. has a 1 year low of $30.53 and a 1 year high of $45.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.61.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $369.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.31 million. Avista had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avista Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avista Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.64%.

Avista Profile

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

See Also

