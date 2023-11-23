ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 35,899 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 311,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 35,899 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $9,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Truist Financial by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Truist Financial by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 7.9% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 31.9% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Truist Financial
In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $280,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,582,518.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Truist Financial Stock Performance
Shares of TFC opened at $31.49 on Thursday. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $53.34. The stock has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.29.
Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Truist Financial Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.39%.
Truist Financial Company Profile
Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
