ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 9,638 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 12.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,638 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Balchem were worth $8,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Balchem by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Balchem by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Balchem by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 6,189 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Balchem by 22.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,132,000 after buying an additional 17,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Balchem by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,890,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $668,595,000 after buying an additional 46,959 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Balchem alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BCPC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Balchem in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Balchem from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Balchem news, Director David B. Fischer sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.57, for a total value of $499,966.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,116.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Balchem Price Performance

BCPC opened at $121.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.15. Balchem Co. has a 52-week low of $110.74 and a 52-week high of $143.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.01). Balchem had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $229.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.47 million. As a group, analysts predict that Balchem Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Balchem Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.398 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.32%. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.23%.

Balchem Company Profile

(Free Report)

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.