Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 7th

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of 0.57 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th.
Public Service Enterprise Group has increased its dividend by an average of 4.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Public Service Enterprise Group has a dividend payout ratio of 61.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Public Service Enterprise Group to earn $3.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.3%.
Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $64.65 on Thursday. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1-year low of $53.71 and a 1-year high of $65.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.38. The company has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.60.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently commented on PEG. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.15.
Get Our Latest Report on Public Service Enterprise Group
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $259,686.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,060,788. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,722 shares of company stock valued at $296,348. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 100.5% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 14.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.
Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile
Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Public Service Enterprise Group
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- $20 looks like a good fit for The Gap after XL earnings beat
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Homebuilder stocks soar as sector outpaces the market
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Bank stocks soar with these top performers
Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.