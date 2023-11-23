Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 223,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,816 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in Qifu Technology were worth $3,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Qifu Technology by 164.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Qifu Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Qifu Technology by 13.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Qifu Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Qifu Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 64.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, CLSA reduced their price target on shares of Qifu Technology from $27.80 to $25.90 in a research report on Friday, September 1st.

NASDAQ QFIN opened at $16.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.62, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.35. Qifu Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $25.49.

Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 21st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $539.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.01 million. Qifu Technology had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 25.72%. On average, research analysts expect that Qifu Technology, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

