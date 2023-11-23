Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc cut its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,223 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $3,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 183.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,396 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 4,143 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,421 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $377,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 83,665 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $8,536,000 after buying an additional 6,403 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $445,000. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $93.35 on Thursday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.62 and a 12-month high of $114.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.37. The business has a 200 day simple moving average of $92.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.99.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.50. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 2,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.60, for a total transaction of $220,342.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,698.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

QRVO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Qorvo from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Qorvo from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Qorvo from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $108.33.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

