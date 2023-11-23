Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 1,634 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 158.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 855.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 123.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total transaction of $428,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 623,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,705,378.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,608,400. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on HALO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HALO

Halozyme Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $40.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a current ratio of 7.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.82. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.85 and a twelve month high of $59.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.25.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.