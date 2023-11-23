Quadrant Capital Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,638 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Glacier Bancorp by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Glacier Bancorp by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GBCI. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Glacier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

Shares of GBCI opened at $32.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.80. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.77 and a 1 year high of $58.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $295.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.37 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 22.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 58.93%.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

