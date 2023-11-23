Quadrant Capital Group LLC Boosts Position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 133.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 279.4% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 25.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 30.5% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $11.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $16.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 59.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.24.

Physicians Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Physicians Realty Trust ( NYSE:DOC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.20). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $138.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.17%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 484.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on DOC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.70.

Insider Transactions at Physicians Realty Trust

In other news, SVP Laurie P. Becker sold 22,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total value of $300,677.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,302.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Albert Black, Jr. bought 2,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $30,020.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 101,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,518.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Laurie P. Becker sold 22,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total value of $300,677.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

