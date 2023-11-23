Quadrant Capital Group LLC Cuts Stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NTR. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Nutrien by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,638,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,288,000 after acquiring an additional 6,525,006 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at about $409,603,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at about $521,017,000. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in Nutrien by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,925,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,502,952 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Nutrien by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,204,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,706,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Nutrien from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $49.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Nutrien from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nutrien currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.65.

Nutrien Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NTR opened at $55.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.62 and a 200 day moving average of $60.52. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $52.23 and a 52-week high of $85.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.36). Nutrien had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.96%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

