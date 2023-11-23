Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Position in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Free Report) by 589.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Viad were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VVI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viad by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after buying an additional 7,481 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viad by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 5,895 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Viad by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Viad by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Viad during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VVI opened at $32.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $672.79 million, a P/E ratio of 119.12, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Viad Corp has a 12 month low of $17.09 and a 12 month high of $33.10.

In related news, CFO Ellen M. Ingersoll sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $470,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,530.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VVI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on Viad from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Viad from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded Viad from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Viad in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Netherlands, and Iceland. It operates through Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions segments. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours.

