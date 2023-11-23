Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $103,000 Holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 33.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 12.4% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 971.2% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 169.5% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 247,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,348,000 after purchasing an additional 155,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 23.7% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 8,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NWE has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NorthWestern Energy Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on NorthWestern Energy Group from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on NorthWestern Energy Group from $48.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut NorthWestern Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on NorthWestern Energy Group from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

NorthWestern Energy Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NorthWestern Energy Group stock opened at $50.90 on Thursday. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.97 and a 1 year high of $61.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.16). NorthWestern Energy Group had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $321.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

NorthWestern Energy Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.05%.

NorthWestern Energy Group Company Profile

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

