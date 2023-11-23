Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $110,000 Stock Position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,174 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Albany International were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Albany International during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Albany International by 244.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 462 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Albany International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Albany International by 19.1% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,077 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Albany International by 89.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,380 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Albany International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AIN shares. TD Cowen raised Albany International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com raised Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Albany International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.33.

Albany International Stock Performance

AIN stock opened at $84.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.90. Albany International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $78.20 and a fifty-two week high of $115.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.29.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. Albany International had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $281.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Albany International’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Albany International Corp. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

About Albany International

(Free Report)

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.