Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $112,000 Position in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC cut its position in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,497 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,889 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Weibo were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its position in Weibo by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 5,963,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $120,949,000 after purchasing an additional 174,335 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Weibo by 149.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,059,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $124,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029,114 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Weibo by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,716,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $74,555,000 after purchasing an additional 340,154 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in Weibo by 183.5% during the 1st quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,834,725 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Weibo by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,730,281 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,688,000 after purchasing an additional 65,731 shares in the last quarter. 29.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weibo Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:WB opened at $12.01 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.06 and its 200-day moving average is $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. Weibo Co. has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $25.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Weibo ( NASDAQ:WB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The information services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Weibo had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $440.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Weibo Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Weibo from $24.00 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Benchmark lowered shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Weibo from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Weibo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Weibo from $18.00 to $14.60 in a report on Friday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Weibo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.52.

Weibo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

Featured Articles

