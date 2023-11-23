Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $97,000 Stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 15.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,705,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $888,634,000 after purchasing an additional 39,580 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,894,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $701,114,000 after acquiring an additional 84,898 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,426,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $420,207,000 after acquiring an additional 551,443 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,314,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $318,637,000 after acquiring an additional 166,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,015,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $262,859,000 after buying an additional 387,501 shares in the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 2,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $143,136.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,877.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $62,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,456. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 2,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $143,136.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,632 shares in the company, valued at $248,877.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE KNX opened at $51.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.73 and a 52 week high of $64.35. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.19.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KNX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Knight-Swift Transportation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet cut Knight-Swift Transportation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.19.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Featured Articles

