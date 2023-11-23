Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $99,000 Stock Holdings in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Free Report) by 39.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ICL Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 64,596,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $431,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,439 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ICL Group by 4.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,038,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,460,000 after purchasing an additional 948,879 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ICL Group by 6.5% during the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 12,055,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,598,000 after purchasing an additional 737,285 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of ICL Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,653,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,056,000 after acquiring an additional 363,493 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ICL Group by 15.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,180,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,226,000 after acquiring an additional 674,057 shares during the period. 14.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ICL opened at $5.20 on Thursday. ICL Group Ltd has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.14.

ICL Group ( NYSE:ICL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. ICL Group had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.76%.

ICL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ICL Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised ICL Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

