Quadrant Capital Group LLC Lowers Holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 549 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NICE. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NICE by 122.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 758,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,610,000 after buying an additional 417,277 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NICE by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 937,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,647,000 after buying an additional 194,508 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NICE by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,131,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,889,000 after purchasing an additional 162,164 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NICE during the 1st quarter worth $35,147,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in shares of NICE by 354.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 196,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,513,000 after purchasing an additional 153,053 shares during the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NICE opened at $194.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $169.00 and its 200 day moving average is $191.78. NICE Ltd. has a 1 year low of $149.54 and a 1 year high of $231.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $601.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.00 million. NICE had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 14.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NICE shares. TheStreet cut NICE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com cut NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on NICE from $278.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on NICE from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded NICE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.00.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

