Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Free Report) by 83.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the 1st quarter valued at about $792,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 206.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

SITE Centers Stock Performance

Shares of SITC stock opened at $13.14 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.86. SITE Centers Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.88 and a 52 week high of $14.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 1.58.

SITE Centers Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.83%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SITC. Mizuho lowered their price objective on SITE Centers from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded SITE Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Compass Point upped their price objective on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $14.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on SITE Centers in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SITC

SITE Centers Profile

(Free Report)

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.