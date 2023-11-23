Quadrant Capital Group LLC Reduces Stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 40.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,844 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 45,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 74,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Presima Securities ULC increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 64,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.
Healthcare Realty Trust Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of HR stock opened at $14.41 on Thursday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $13.86 and a fifty-two week high of $22.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.31.
Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.61%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -172.22%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently commented on HR shares. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.22.
Healthcare Realty Trust Profile
Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2023, the Company was invested in over 700 real estate properties totaling more than 40 million square feet and provided leasing and property management services to over 35 million square feet nationwide.
