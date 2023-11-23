Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 1,009 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 725.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of PG&E during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PG&E during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Cheryl F. Campbell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $169,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,185.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of PG&E in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group raised PG&E from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on PG&E from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.63.

Shares of NYSE PCG opened at $17.97 on Thursday. PG&E Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $18.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $46.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.15.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). PG&E had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. PG&E’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

