Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 2,852 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 44.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,852 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 32.2% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 193,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,054,000 after purchasing an additional 47,200 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 281,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,811,000 after acquiring an additional 69,974 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter valued at $1,523,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 107,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 99,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 15,953 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KDP has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

Shares of KDP opened at $32.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $45.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.67. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $38.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.87.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 62.32%.

In other news, COO Timothy P. Cofer purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.26 per share, with a total value of $1,563,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 350,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,953,285.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Timothy P. Cofer purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.26 per share, with a total value of $1,563,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 350,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,953,285.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy P. Cofer purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.06 per share, with a total value of $465,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 400,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,436,206.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 72,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,240,048 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

