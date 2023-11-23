Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) Major Shareholder Sells $1,517,770.28 in Stock

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Yorktown Xi Associates Llc sold 93,574 shares of Ramaco Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $1,517,770.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,090,529 shares in the company, valued at $17,688,380.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Yorktown Xi Associates Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 20th, Yorktown Xi Associates Llc sold 16,961 shares of Ramaco Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total value of $279,178.06.

METC stock opened at $17.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.70. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $19.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $922.60 million, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.06.

Ramaco Resources ( NASDAQ:METC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The company had revenue of $187.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Institutional Trading of Ramaco Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,653,575 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,956,000 after purchasing an additional 103,813 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,477,720 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,595,000 after purchasing an additional 197,224 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 533.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 959,504 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,160,000 after purchasing an additional 807,921 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Ramaco Resources by 48.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 778,205 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,233,000 after buying an additional 254,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ramaco Resources by 14.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 521,774 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after buying an additional 64,955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

METC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Ramaco Resources from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ramaco Resources from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Ramaco Resources from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Ramaco Resources from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

