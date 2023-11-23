Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lessened its stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 60,147 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in Rambus were worth $3,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Rambus during the first quarter worth $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rambus during the first quarter worth $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus in the first quarter valued at $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Rambus alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RMBS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rambus in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Rambus from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Rambus from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rambus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.80.

Insider Activity at Rambus

In other Rambus news, Director Steven Laub sold 2,000 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total transaction of $133,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,288.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Steven Laub sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total value of $133,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,288.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Emiko Higashi sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,461,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,309 shares of company stock worth $2,139,942. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $67.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.12. Rambus Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.77 and a 12-month high of $69.78.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $105.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.20 million. Rambus had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 63.15%. Rambus’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Rambus Profile

(Free Report)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.