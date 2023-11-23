Red Hill Minerals Limited (ASX:RHI) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.10

Red Hill Minerals Limited (ASX:RHI – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, November 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, December 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, November 26th.

Red Hill Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 74.77, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Get Red Hill Minerals alerts:

About Red Hill Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Red Hill Minerals Limited engages in the exploration of gold and base metals in Western Australia. It also explores for battery metals and aggregates. The company holds 100% interest in the Red Hill Minerals West Pilbara project covering 1,600 square kilometers, located adjacent to the western margin of the Hamersley Basin.

Receive News & Ratings for Red Hill Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Hill Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.