Redcentric plc (LON:RCN) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.20

Redcentric plc (LON:RCN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, April 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Redcentric Price Performance

Shares of LON RCN opened at GBX 112.32 ($1.41) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 114.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 122.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £175.58 million, a PE ratio of -1,810.47 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.73, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.74. Redcentric has a fifty-two week low of GBX 100 ($1.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 144 ($1.80).

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Peter Brotherton purchased 8,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 111 ($1.39) per share, for a total transaction of £9,238.53 ($11,558.28). 20.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Redcentric

Redcentric plc provides IT managed services for public and private sector in the United Kingdom. It offers connectivity, software-defined wide area network (WAN), local area network (LAN), managed WAN and LAN, secure remote access, network connectivity options, secure remote and internet access, HSCN and public cloud connectivity, cellular MPLS primary and failover, WAN insight, and managed wireless networking services; and colocation, infrastructure as a service, hybrid cloud, platform as a service, digital transformation consultancy, modern workplace, managed public cloud, backup as a service, disaster recovery as a service, virtual desktops, full stack managed service, OS level managed service, e-commerce and SAP hybris, application modernisation and services experts, database administration, AI and machine learning, and cloud migration and consultancy services.

Featured Articles

