Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $16.50 price objective (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Regions Financial from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut Regions Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.23.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $16.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.64. Regions Financial has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $24.33. The company has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.22.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 26.39%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regions Financial will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 169.0% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 307.5% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

