Reviewing Copa (NYSE:CPA) and Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY)

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) and Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.9% of Copa shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Copa and Wizz Air’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Copa $2.97 billion 1.25 $348.05 million $10.46 9.00 Wizz Air N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Copa has higher revenue and earnings than Wizz Air.

This table compares Copa and Wizz Air’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Copa 12.07% 39.91% 13.50% Wizz Air N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Copa and Wizz Air, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Copa 0 0 4 1 3.20 Wizz Air 1 4 6 0 2.45

Copa currently has a consensus target price of $136.63, indicating a potential upside of 45.13%. Given Copa’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Copa is more favorable than Wizz Air.

Summary

Copa beats Wizz Air on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, S.A., through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft. The company was founded in 1947 and is based in Panama City, Panama.

About Wizz Air

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries. The company provides its services under the Wizz Air brand. Wizz Air Holdings Plc was founded in 2003 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

