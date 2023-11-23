Reviewing Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) and Novartis (NYSE:NVS)

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) and Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.0% of Novartis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.5% of Design Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Novartis shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.7% of Design Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Novartis and Design Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novartis 0 4 3 0 2.43 Design Therapeutics 0 7 0 0 2.00

Profitability

Novartis currently has a consensus price target of $85.00, indicating a potential downside of 12.45%. Design Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $5.67, indicating a potential upside of 156.41%. Given Design Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Design Therapeutics is more favorable than Novartis.

This table compares Novartis and Design Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novartis 15.35% 28.27% 12.58% Design Therapeutics N/A -23.69% -22.66%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Novartis and Design Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novartis $50.55 billion 4.07 $6.96 billion $3.72 26.10 Design Therapeutics $230,000.00 538.09 -$63.31 million ($1.30) -1.70

Novartis has higher revenue and earnings than Design Therapeutics. Design Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Novartis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Novartis has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Design Therapeutics has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Novartis beats Design Therapeutics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology. Novartis AG has a license and collaboration agreement with Alnylam Pharmaceuticals to develop, manufacture, and commercialize inclisiran, a therapy to reduce LDL cholesterol. Novartis AG was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

About Design Therapeutics

Design Therapeutics, Inc. a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs. It is also developing GeneTAC product candidate portfolio for the treatment of other nucleotide repeat expansion-driven monogenic diseases, such as Fragile X syndrome, spinocerebellar ataxias, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, frontotemporal dementia, Huntington disease, and spinobulbar muscular atrophy. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

