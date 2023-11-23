Reviewing Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) & Cebu Air (OTCMKTS:CEBUF)

Cebu Air (OTCMKTS:CEBUF – Get Free Report) and Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Cebu Air pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 79.9%. Ryanair pays an annual dividend of $2.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Cebu Air pays out 30.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ryanair pays out 19.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cebu Air and Ryanair’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cebu Air N/A N/A N/A $3.18 0.38 Ryanair $12.73 billion 2.10 $1.37 billion $10.55 11.14

Analyst Recommendations

Ryanair has higher revenue and earnings than Cebu Air. Cebu Air is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ryanair, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cebu Air and Ryanair, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cebu Air 0 0 0 0 N/A Ryanair 0 0 6 1 3.14

Ryanair has a consensus target price of $123.55, suggesting a potential upside of 5.12%. Given Ryanair’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ryanair is more favorable than Cebu Air.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.0% of Cebu Air shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.7% of Ryanair shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cebu Air and Ryanair’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cebu Air N/A N/A N/A Ryanair 17.65% 34.37% 14.00%

Summary

Ryanair beats Cebu Air on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cebu Air

Cebu Air, Inc., an airline, provides international and domestic air transportation services. The company offers scheduled air travel services to passengers, as well as airport-to-airport cargo services on its domestic and international routes. It also provides ancillary services, such as cancellation and rebooking options; in-flight merchandising, including sale of duty-free products on international flights; baggage services; and travel-related products and services. In addition, the company offers line maintenance services comprising certification and mechanic assistance; technical ramp, equipment handling; water and toilet servicing; aircraft ground support equipment operation; and light maintenance aircraft checks services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 76 aircraft, including 21 Airbus A320 CEO, 7 Airbus A321 CEO, 9 Airbus A320 NEO, 10 Airbus A321 NEO, 5 Airbus A330 CEO, 4 Airbus A330 NEO, 6 ATR 72-500, and 14 ATR 72-600. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Pasay City, the Philippines. Cebu Air, Inc. is a subsidiary of CP Air Holdings, Inc.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app. In addition, the company offers aircraft and passenger handling, ticketing, and maintenance and repair services; and markets car parking, fast-track, airport transfers, attractions, and activities on its website and mobile app, as well as sells gift vouchers. Ryanair Holdings plc was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Swords, Ireland.

