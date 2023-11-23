Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) Director Sells C$776,386.52 in Stock

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH – Get Free Report) Director Richard Lord sold 18,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.66, for a total transaction of C$776,386.52.

Richard Lord also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Richelieu Hardware alerts:

On Tuesday, November 14th, Richard Lord sold 7,500 shares of Richelieu Hardware stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.21, for a total transaction of C$316,566.75.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Richard Lord sold 15,300 shares of Richelieu Hardware stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.28, for a total transaction of C$646,861.05.

On Monday, November 6th, Richard Lord sold 100 shares of Richelieu Hardware stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.87, for a total transaction of C$4,186.96.

On Friday, November 3rd, Richard Lord sold 21,000 shares of Richelieu Hardware stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.51, for a total transaction of C$871,619.70.

On Tuesday, October 17th, Richard Lord sold 2,600 shares of Richelieu Hardware stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.87, for a total transaction of C$108,853.42.

Richelieu Hardware Stock Up 0.1 %

Richelieu Hardware stock opened at C$42.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.40, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 3.40. Richelieu Hardware Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$35.09 and a 52-week high of C$45.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$41.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$42.32. The firm has a market cap of C$2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.94.

Richelieu Hardware Announces Dividend

Richelieu Hardware ( TSE:RCH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C($0.02). Richelieu Hardware had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The business had revenue of C$458.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$454.10 million. Equities analysts predict that Richelieu Hardware Ltd. will post 2.1118812 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 19th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 18th. Richelieu Hardware’s payout ratio is 26.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$48.00 to C$47.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Richelieu Hardware

Richelieu Hardware Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture; glass and building decorative, and functional hardware; lighting systems; finishing and decorating products; ergonomic workstation components; kitchen and closet storage solutions; sliding door systems; decorative and functional panels; high-pressure laminates; railing and balusters; and floor protection products, as well as accessories for power tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Richelieu Hardware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richelieu Hardware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.