RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Trading Down 6.8%

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 6.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.18 and last traded at $2.19. 5,284,710 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 8,233,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of RLX Technology in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.60 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of RLX Technology from $3.15 to $2.40 in a research note on Friday, August 18th.

Get RLX Technology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RLX

RLX Technology Stock Up 2.8 %

RLX Technology Dividend Announcement

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RLX Technology

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

RLX Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves partner distributors and other retail outlets. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RLX Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLX Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.