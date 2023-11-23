RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Trading Down 6.8%

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 6.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.18 and last traded at $2.19. 5,284,710 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 8,233,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of RLX Technology in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.60 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of RLX Technology from $3.15 to $2.40 in a research note on Friday, August 18th.
The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.68% of the company’s stock.
RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves partner distributors and other retail outlets. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
