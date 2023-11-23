Russell S. Elmer Sells 91 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 91 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.00, for a total value of $59,514.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,356. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NOW opened at $669.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $582.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $562.67. The stock has a market cap of $137.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $353.62 and a one year high of $678.03.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $665.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $614.77.

Institutional Trading of ServiceNow

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 25.2% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 17.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in ServiceNow by 728.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 9.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

