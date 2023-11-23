Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) Announces $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th.

Saga Communications has increased its dividend payment by an average of 31.0% annually over the last three years. Saga Communications has a payout ratio of 54.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Saga Communications to earn $1.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.6%.

Get Saga Communications alerts:

Saga Communications Stock Down 0.1 %

SGA stock opened at $21.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.73. The stock has a market cap of $129.93 million, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.40. Saga Communications has a fifty-two week low of $18.89 and a fifty-two week high of $29.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SGA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Saga Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Saga Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SGA

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Saga Communications

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Saga Communications by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Saga Communications by 6.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 5,980 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Saga Communications by 24.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 12,668 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Saga Communications by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Saga Communications by 6.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.18% of the company’s stock.

About Saga Communications

(Get Free Report)

Saga Communications, Inc, a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Saga Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saga Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.