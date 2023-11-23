Sagen MI Canada (OTCMKTS:GMICF) & Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) Financial Comparison

Sagen MI Canada (OTCMKTS:GMICF – Get Free Report) and Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.1% of Ryan Specialty shares are held by institutional investors. 54.5% of Ryan Specialty shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Sagen MI Canada and Ryan Specialty, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sagen MI Canada 0 0 0 0 N/A Ryan Specialty 0 4 3 0 2.43

Profitability

Ryan Specialty has a consensus price target of $51.14, indicating a potential upside of 11.98%. Given Ryan Specialty’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ryan Specialty is more favorable than Sagen MI Canada.

This table compares Sagen MI Canada and Ryan Specialty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sagen MI Canada N/A N/A N/A Ryan Specialty 9.18% 42.39% 5.78%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sagen MI Canada and Ryan Specialty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sagen MI Canada N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ryan Specialty $1.73 billion 6.89 $61.05 million $0.47 97.17

Ryan Specialty has higher revenue and earnings than Sagen MI Canada.

Summary

Ryan Specialty beats Sagen MI Canada on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sagen MI Canada

Sagen MI Canada Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a private residential mortgage insurer in Canada. It provides mortgage default insurance to residential mortgage homebuyers, lenders, brokers, and realtors. The company was formerly known as Genworth MI Canada Inc. and changed its name to Sagen MI Canada Inc. in February 2021. Sagen MI Canada Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

About Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter. The company serves commercial, industrial, institutional, and government sectors. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

