SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 25.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,766 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,018 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAP. Capital International Investors lifted its position in SAP by 58.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,700,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $524,270,000 after buying an additional 1,729,492 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in SAP by 230.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,389,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,173,000 after buying an additional 969,505 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in SAP by 33.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,443,660 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $309,245,000 after buying an additional 612,168 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SAP by 7,585.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 362,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,379,000 after purchasing an additional 357,521 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of SAP by 29.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,311,135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,924,000 after purchasing an additional 297,217 shares during the period. 4.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of SAP from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of SAP from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.13.

SAP Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $153.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.54. The firm has a market cap of $180.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.15. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $101.78 and a 12-month high of $154.48.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The software maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. SAP had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SAP

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

