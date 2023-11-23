Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,400 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $3,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schrödinger in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Schrödinger by 5,900.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Schrödinger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Schrödinger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Schrödinger by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

SDGR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDGR opened at $30.67 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 1.41. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.85 and a 12-month high of $59.24.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $42.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.02 million. Schrödinger had a net margin of 22.16% and a negative return on equity of 24.03%. Equities research analysts expect that Schrödinger, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Schrödinger

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

