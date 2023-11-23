Screaming Eagle Acquisition (NASDAQ:SCRM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,045,667 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 259% from the previous session’s volume of 291,141 shares.The stock last traded at $10.53 and had previously closed at $10.55.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.38.

Institutional Trading of Screaming Eagle Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCRM. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the second quarter worth $166,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the second quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the second quarter worth $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Company Profile

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

