Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) Holdings Raised by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Free Report) by 854.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,602 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Sendas Distribuidora were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 1,181.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 1,057.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 5,391 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sendas Distribuidora alerts:

Sendas Distribuidora Stock Performance

NYSE:ASAI opened at $13.22 on Thursday. Sendas Distribuidora S.A. has a 1 year low of $10.44 and a 1 year high of $20.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sendas Distribuidora ( NYSE:ASAI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Sendas Distribuidora had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sendas Distribuidora S.A. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of Sendas Distribuidora from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Sendas Distribuidora

Sendas Distribuidora Profile

(Free Report)

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. The company serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sendas Distribuidora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sendas Distribuidora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.