Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Stock Position Lifted by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 584.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 63,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,200 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $4,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 0.4% in the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 40,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 0.5% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 32,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 23.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 2.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 4.2% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Service Co. International Price Performance

NYSE:SCI opened at $61.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.78. Service Co. International has a one year low of $52.89 and a one year high of $74.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.78 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 32.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Co. International announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Service Co. International Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is currently 36.48%.

Insider Activity at Service Co. International

In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 112,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total value of $6,859,462.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,533,715.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 3,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $186,412.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,514,467.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 112,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total transaction of $6,859,462.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,533,715.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on SCI shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

