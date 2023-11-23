Shai Shahar Sells 16,618 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Stock

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) CFO Shai Shahar sold 16,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $656,244.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,890.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shai Shahar also recently made the following trade(s):

Get FormFactor alerts:

On Thursday, November 9th, Shai Shahar sold 10,986 shares of FormFactor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $384,729.72.

FormFactor Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of FORM opened at $37.99 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.16. FormFactor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.94 and a twelve month high of $39.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -422.11 and a beta of 1.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. FormFactor had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $171.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.34 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FORM shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FormFactor

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FormFactor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,733,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $435,754,000 after acquiring an additional 303,681 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,774,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $368,808,000 after acquiring an additional 65,763 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,450,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $225,386,000 after acquiring an additional 78,466 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,485,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,273,000 after acquiring an additional 678,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,859,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,842,000 after acquiring an additional 80,037 shares in the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FormFactor

(Get Free Report)

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.