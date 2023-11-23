Sourceless (STR) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $221.62 Million

Sourceless (STR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. Sourceless has a market capitalization of $221.62 million and approximately $12,512.71 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sourceless token can now be purchased for about $0.0106 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Sourceless has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00006389 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00015632 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,437.88 or 1.00026876 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00011421 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000744 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00007181 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003961 BTC.

About Sourceless

Sourceless (STR) is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.01055289 USD and is up 0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $36,411.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sourceless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

