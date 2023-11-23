SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 26,853 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 25,631 shares.The stock last traded at $139.66 and had previously closed at $139.49.

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.66. The firm has a market cap of $815.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 116,000.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF in the first quarter worth $977,000.

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (LGLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility index. The fund tracks an index of the least volatile large-cap US stocks. LGLV was launched on Feb 20, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

