Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Position Boosted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,379,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,355 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $107,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Spectrum Brands by 31.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 34.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 149.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1,012.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period.

Spectrum Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SPB opened at $65.68 on Thursday. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.75 and a 12-month high of $85.25. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 1.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Spectrum Brands Announces Dividend

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.33. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 61.72%. The firm had revenue of $740.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is currently 3.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Spectrum Brands

In related news, EVP Ehsan Zargar purchased 843 shares of Spectrum Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $82.98 per share, with a total value of $69,952.14. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 117,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,736,458.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Spectrum Brands news, CEO David M. Maura purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $82.89 per share, for a total transaction of $414,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 693,816 shares in the company, valued at $57,510,408.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ehsan Zargar purchased 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $82.98 per share, with a total value of $69,952.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,736,458.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPB. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Spectrum Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Spectrum Brands in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $96.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.40.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

