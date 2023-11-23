Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Hits New 1-Year High at $151.59

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $151.59 and last traded at $151.55, with a volume of 484685 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $151.29.

SPLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Splunk from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Splunk from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Splunk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Splunk has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.68.

Splunk Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -459.21, a P/E/G ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $144.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.44.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $910.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.29 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 22.78% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gary Steele sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total value of $1,152,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,678 shares in the company, valued at $18,573,734.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gary Steele sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total transaction of $1,152,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,573,734.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elisa Steele sold 2,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $337,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,912 shares of company stock valued at $3,625,913 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Splunk by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 442 shares of the software company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 6.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 78,079 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the third quarter worth $491,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

