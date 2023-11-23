StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $34.65 million for the quarter. StealthGas had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 9.50%.

StealthGas Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GASS opened at $6.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.28 and its 200-day moving average is $4.54. StealthGas has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $6.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $255.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GASS shares. StockNews.com raised StealthGas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on StealthGas from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GASS. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of StealthGas during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of StealthGas by 2,823.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,425 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of StealthGas by 183.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of StealthGas during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StealthGas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

StealthGas Company Profile

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. It also offers crude oil and natural gas. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer, as well as ammonia; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

Recommended Stories

