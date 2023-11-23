Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 86,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,376 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stepan were worth $8,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stepan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Stepan by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Stepan by 226.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in Stepan by 86.7% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 306.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CL King raised shares of Stepan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com cut Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Stepan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SCL opened at $81.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Stepan has a fifty-two week low of $63.60 and a fifty-two week high of $114.97.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.12). Stepan had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $562.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Stepan will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Stepan Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a positive change from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.32%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Randall S. Dearth sold 590 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $51,442.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,209.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

