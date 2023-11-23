Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Stake Cut by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 177,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,325 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $8,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stericycle in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 98.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SRCL. StockNews.com began coverage on Stericycle in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Stericycle from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Stericycle Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ SRCL opened at $45.32 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.04 and a 200-day moving average of $43.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -906.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.18. Stericycle, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.78 and a 52 week high of $56.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $653.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.03 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

About Stericycle

(Free Report)

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and COVID 19 waste disposal; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, sharps mailback solutions, and maritime waste services; medical supply store services; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.